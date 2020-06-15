GREEN RIVER -- The Green River Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first Flags of Honor, which is scheduled to take place July 3-5. With the support of business sponsors and individuals in the community, hundreds of flags will proudly fly at the Thomas Moran Park next to the Green River Chamber of Commerce parking lot.
People may sponsor a flag to honor and pay tribute to all military men and women, emergency first responders, and those that serve, according to a press release. In addition, one may also sponsor a flag for an individual past or present who is special in your life. The theme is REMEMBER>HONOR>HEAL.
Flag sponsorships are a donation of $35 each. Those interested may fill out a sponsorship form and donate for the sponsorship at the Green River Chamber or call 307-875-5711.
“We hope the community will come out and enjoy looking at the display of flags over the weekend of July 4th where they will be displayed for all to see at their leisure,” the release said.
Flags are limited and are a first come, first served basis. Flags will remain the property of the chamber.
