JACKSON — Developed campground and picnic sites throughout western Wyoming in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are temporarily closed until May 31 due to COVID-19.
The temporary closure is necessary to address employee and public health and safety concerns as forest staff works to comply with local and state COVID-19 health orders and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations, according to a press release.
Many of the sites are still inaccessible due to snow and do not normally open until late May. Additionally, the forest service is asking people to refrain from building campfires in the forest.
"While we know that going outside provides forest visitors needed space, exercise and mental health, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously," said Forest Supervisor Tricia O'Connor. "We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while keeping employees, the public, and our communities safe from the virus, as well as protecting and keeping communities and resources safe from unwanted human-caused wildfires," she said.
Although developed recreation sites are temporarily, dispersed camping, hiking, river use, and other dispersed activities are allowed in the forest.
Closed developed recreation sites include campgrounds, Granite Hot Springs, picnic areas, and any other constructed facility amenities – such as potable water stations, fire rings/grills, picnic tables, restroom facilities with flush or vaulted toilets, and trashcans and trash collection services. Parking facilities, trails and trailheads remain open. Dispersed camping includes camping on a national forest where recreation facilities or services are not provided.
The forest remains open and visitors can continue dispersed recreation activities while adhering to the following safety and responsibility guidelines:
— Stay close to home to keep other communities safe.
— Stay six feet apart from others.
— Avoid gathering with others in parking lots, trails, scenic overlooks and other areas.
— Follow CDC guidelines to prevent illnesses like COVID-19.
— Prepare for limited or no services such as restroom facilities and garbage collection.
— Bears have emerged, so remember to store food properly and carry bear spray.
— Prepare to pack out trash and human waste.
