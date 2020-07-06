GREEN RIVER — The former director of the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Dispatch Center pleaded guilty Monday to making nearly $4,000 in purchases for personal use from the center's funds. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution.
Robin Etienne and his wife Laura Etienne were both arrested in January 2020 and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts related to misusing an Amazon account and making nearly $7,000 in combined unauthorized purchases while he was working as director. The couple moved to Sweetwater County in 2011 when Robin Eitenne was hired by the combined dispatch center. They currently live in Ogden, Utah.
Charges against Robin Etienne included felony theft and two misdemeanor charges — wrongful appropriation of public property and unlawful use of a credit card. The crimes occurred between September of 2016 and March of 2018. His change of plea Monday afternoon in District Court via video hearing was part of an agreement with the state of Wyoming.
Judge Richard Lavery accepted Etienne‘s guilty plea on all three charges. A pre-sentence investigation was completed prior to the hearing.
Robin Etienne received a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence on the felony theft charge and three years of supervised probation. For wrongful appropriation of public property, he received a one-year suspended sentence with one year of supervised probation. For unlawful use of a credit card, he received a six-month suspended sentence and six months of supervised probation. The three probation periods are to be served concurrently. Eitenne was also ordered to pay $3,987.77 in restitution plus court fees.
On March 29, 2018, the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board reported Robin’s resignation as director. His resignation letter indicated possible criminal activity, and an investigation into his expenditures was initiated.
When Judge Lavery asked how the unauthorized charges came about, Etienne said he was tasked with keeping track of credit cards and making purchases for the combined dispatch center board and had tied the board's credit cards to his personal Amazon account.
Etienne said he was struggling financially at the time, and his first unauthorized purchase was for parts for the family vehicle. After that, he would use the dispatch center boards' credit card for both board purchases and personal items.
"I can't begin to describe how ashamed I am," Etienne told the judge. He described himself as a "lost" person at the time of the crimes. He said that he had never been in any kind of trouble before that, and he never will again. He agreed when Judge Lavery told him that it was a terrible crime.
"As a public servant, we have an obligation to do right by the public we serve," Lavery said. The judge also noted that the pre-sentence investigation includes a risk assessment, and that Etienne had received the lowest possible score in every category.
The Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board declined to provide a victim impact statement, indicating that it just wants restitution.
Robin Eitenne's wife Laura pleaded guilty June 4 to felony theft for using the board's credit card to make just under $3,000 in personal purchases. She will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Thursday via video hearing before Judge Lavery.
