KEMMERER – Fossil Butte National Monument will once again host a night sky event series over the summer of 2019. Each event will start at 8 p.m. in the Visitor Center with a short presentation, followed by the specialized activity for the night. All programs will end at 11 p.m., although people are free to come and go as they please. The schedule will be as follows:
July 20: Part of AstroFest! in conjunction with the Lincoln County Library and Kemmerer Rec Center. Astronomer Paul Ricketts from the University of Utah will do a presentation on black holes, followed by telescope star viewing.
July 27: A talk on the myths and legends of the constellations, and then viewing of the Delta Aquarid meteor shower.
Aug. 10: A program on the science of meteor showers, followed by observing the Perseid meteor shower.
Aug. 17: Learn about the science and phases of the moon and then join a ranger for a moonlit hike through the monument.
There is no cost for any of the programs, and all are family friendly. Participants should dress for the weather and bring bug spray, water, chairs, and flashlights. Binoculars and telescopes are encouraged for the viewing events.
ABOUT THE MONUMENT
Fossil Butte was set aside to protect diverse, abundant, and well-preserved fossils from the Eocene Epoch in the Green River Formation. It is also home to a high desert sagebrush ecosystem. The visitor center, which displays more than 300 fossils, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Fossil Butte, visit www.nps.gov/fobu, call 307-877-4455, or follow #FossilButteNPS on social media. There is no charge to enter the monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.