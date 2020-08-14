SWEETWATER COUNTY — With most county schools set to open the week of Aug. 17, health officials are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing services to students and staff in both Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Castle Rock Medical Center and Sweetwater County Public Health are working together to provide free drive-thru testing for symptomatic staff and students using available CARES Act funding.
The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County swabbing station is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Castle Rock Medical Center has swabbing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday. No referral or appointment is needed.
Infection with COVID-19 is extremely varied in symptoms and severity, according to the press release from the Community Nursing Service. Symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and headache can come from several different illnesses, including COVID-19. The only way to know whether or not the illness is COVID-19 is to be tested. Centers for Disease Control guidance says not to return to school until symptom free for 24 hours. This means potentially higher absentee rates.
Both school districts plan to work with public health to conduct contact tracing if needed. Sweetwater County Public Health recommends seeking medical care if there are any issues or concerns and is encouraging people in the community to continue COVID-19 preventative behaviors.
