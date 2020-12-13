ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will provide free grab-n-go meals for children over Christmas break.
Breakfast and lunch will be made available for each day over the holiday break that school is not in session, or 13 breakfasts and 13 lunches, to those who are 18 and younger. Enrollment in Sweetwater No. 1 is not required, but people but preorder at https://form.jotform.com/203455858833061 by noon, Wednesday, Dec. 16. Orders may also be placed by contacting Nutrition Services Director Angela Erramouspe at 307-352-3400 extension 1249 or Jennifer Reese at 307-352-3400 extension 1251.
Pickup will be between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Rock Springs High School at
1375 James Drive. Parents should park on the east side of RSHS near the three-stall garage located on the corner of Cottonwood and James drives. People must wear masks when walking up to get the meals at the tables set up by Nutrition Services staff.
Sweetwater No. 1 is not responsible for food once it leaves the premises, so be sure to refrigerate or freeze any items that need to be.
The district offered a friendly reminder that all students can receive a free breakfast and lunch every day school is in session through May 20, 2021.
