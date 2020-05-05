GREEN RIVER -- The Green River Tree Board will be giving away free trees on Saturday, May 9, in front of Ace Hardware in Green River.
The tree board hosts an annual Arbor Day celebration every year in May. Due to COVID-19, this celebration was canceled, due to recommendations by the National Arbor Day Foundation.
Board members wanted to keep the celebration alive as much as possible, by still giving the members of the community the chance to receive a tree for their yard. On Saturday, May 4, at 9 a.m., the Green River Tree Board and the city of Green River will be setting up the trees in front of Ace Hardware in Green River. Information on each tree will be available to help you make the decision on what tree is right for your property. There will be Golden Current, Plains Cottonwood, Apricot, Peachleaf Willow and Wood Rose Shrub available. Only one tree per family and all trees will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
As a commitment to Green River’s standing as a Tree City USA for the past 37 years, the city will be planting 20 trees in Riverside Park. Many of these trees are to replace memorial trees in the park that have been lost in recent years.
If you are interested in becoming a board member of the Green River Tree board, contact the city at 307-872-0500.
