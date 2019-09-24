Kayli Lucas, right, poses with her mother, Lisa Lucas and stepfather, Greg Borchers, in Gallatin, Tennessee, on May 12. Kayli Lucas is headed to Pebble Beach to play in a PGA Tour Champions event, a dream week for a 17-year-old girl from Tennessee who knew nothing about golf until a friend from church invited her out for a lessons at The First Tee. She was an infant when she was found outside an equipment factory in Nanjing, China, and taken in as an orphan. That’s about the time Lisa Lucas showed up as part of a 20-month process to adopt a baby girl.