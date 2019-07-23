ROCK SPRINGS — The seventh annual Rich Hiner Memorial Poker Run raised about $5,700 for the Hospice of Sweetwater County.
A full house topped all other hands at the June 29 fundraiser hosted by the Pour House Saloon. The amount collected go to hospice is about $2,000 more than last year.
Shera Lorenz-Minor said several years ago the fundraiser started to fight cancer, and it has steadily grown since then. Eventually organizers wanted the money to go to a local nonprofit, so they chose hospice.
While she said the event is a lot of work, they plan to do it again next year.
If people still want to contribute, they can drop off money at the Pour House at 1521 Ninth St. in Rock Springs.
“That would be awesome,” Lorenz-Minor said.
