CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the winners of the 2019 brucellosis monitoring raffle.
As a thank-you to hunters who submitted blood samples and other information from targeted areas, each complete submission was entered into a raffle to win high-quality outdoor equipment. Elk hunters submitted 1,057 blood samples from the elk they harvested last season to help Game and Fish monitor brucellosis.
Brucellosis is a bacterial disease found in elk and bison throughout the area surrounding Yellowstone in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. A state/federal eradication program has almost eliminated the disease in cattle, but infected elk and bison pose a continuing threat, according to a press release. Voluntary hunter participation is fundamental for the program’s success, and Game and Fish appreciates hunter efforts to submit samples.
“The raffle is one way we encourage hunters to submit blood samples to help Game and Fish monitor brucellosis in Wyoming,” said Eric Maichak, Game and Fish disease biologist. “Thank you to our generous sponsors who provided the prizes and to each hunter who submitted a sample. You truly make a difference for the health of wildlife.”
Winners of the gear prizes include:
— Ryan Schoonover, Wyoming: Ruger American Predator rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor, donated by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Wyoming and Cody chapters with a Vortex Viper HS LR 6-24x50 FFP rifle scope, donated by Vortex Optics.
— Luke Skaw, Wisconsin: Leupold SX–5 Santium HD 27-55 x 80 spotting scope, donated by Leupold.
— David Frahm, Wyoming: Maven C1 binoculars (8x42 or 10x42), donated by Maven and the Wyoming chapter of The Wildlife Society.
— Matthew Bartolotta, Wyoming: Vortex ranger finder, donated by Wyoming Sportsman’s Group.
— Jennifer Griffin, Wyoming: Sig Sauer range finder, donated by Wyoming Sportsman’s Group.
Winners of the Game and Fish sweatshirt and hat combo include: Jesse W. Frisbee, Wyoming; Marvin E. Buckendorf, West Virginia; Christopher Shuman, Wyoming; Leon W. Scanlon, Minnesota; Karla Kelly, Wyoming; and Darrin Whalen, Wyoming.
