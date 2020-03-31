Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Gusty breezes early with rain showers changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Gusty breezes early with rain showers changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.