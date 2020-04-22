CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved 2020 hunting seasons and discussed plans to go ahead with the May 1 antler collection opener at its virtual meeting in April.
Commissioners met online from the agency’s headquarters office in Cheyenne to set hunting seasons and address other matters. Setting hunting seasons is one of the main tasks before the Commission each spring, and the 2020 proposals were reviewed, some modified and all approved. Finalized information for hunters will be available on the Game and Fish website.
The Commission also discussed the nearing antler collection opener on May 1 as well as impacts from COVID-19 on spring turkey and black bear hunting seasons. Pending further directives from Governor Mark Gordon on closures and gatherings following April 30, the Commission did not forward a recommendation to delay the statewide antler opening date, citing current health orders.
“The Commission decided with the Governor’s order possibly expiring on April 30, it is premature to do anything with the horn hunting season at this time,” President Pete Dube said. “If something were to change, then we can come back and reevaluate our situation. We have pledged to try to make 2020 as normal a season as possible with all aspects of hunting, fishing and recreating, and this is part of our choice.”
Any nonresident hunters or antler collectors are expected to follow state and local health orders valid during their visit. The Commission discussed a proposal to extend the turkey season in certain areas to offer flexibility to license holders.
Game and Fish is in the process of finalizing work on $14.3 million in Mule Deer Initiative projects. In an update, Game and Fish outlined the 45 total projects spanning the last five years. The projects are slated to be complete by winter 2020. MDI research has helped drive habitat projects for mule deer.
Commissioners heard updates on two hatchery infrastructure projects. Game and Fish presented options to address water needs at the Dubois hatchery and received approval to hire a hydrologist to evaluate possible options for an additional hatchery water source. The Commission also received an update on the Boulder Rearing Station project. The Department will move forward with awarding the contract and begin construction in fall of 2020.
