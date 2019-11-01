CHEYENNE — Hunters who fill out harvest surveys they receive in the mail for elk, deer and antelope could possibly receive prizes from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The department wants to know how Wyoming hunts went this year, according to a press release. Many hunters have received, or will begin to receive, a harvest survey via email or the Postal Service. The survey gathers harvest information and feedback on the 2019 hunting season. Hunters’ responses about their season are used in making future wildlife management decisions.
Hunters who do receive and complete an antelope, deer or elk harvest survey will be entered in a drawing to win one of several donated prizes as a thank you. To be eligible for prizes, hunters who are selected for a survey must submit responses by Jan. 9 for antelope, Feb. 6 for deer and Feb. 27 for elk.
“This harvest survey is the best way to gather large amounts of data from the public. We use the responses to estimate harvest, hunter success and hunter effort,” said Tim Woolley, statewide wildlife and habitat management supervisor. “Hunter feedback is important information and is a valuable tool for monitoring populations, setting future quotas, season dates and other regulations. We appreciate every response.”
All license holders for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, black bear, mountain lion, gray wolf, fall wild turkey, spring wild turkey, furbearer, sandhill crane and light goose conservation order are included in the survey process. Because of the large volume of antelope, deer, elk, small game, upland game bird and migratory game bird license holders, a random sampling of those licensed hunters are surveyed; not all license holders of those species will receive a request to complete a harvest survey.
“In Wyoming, it’s not a requirement that all hunters fill out a survey,” said Emily Gates, Game and Fish’s harvest survey coordinator. “But, if you get a survey, it’s important to fill it out, even if you didn’t hunt or harvest because that information is helpful for season planning and population monitoring.”
Hunters can help Game and Fish complete hunter surveys efficiently by providing an email address when purchasing a license.
“Sending hunter surveys through email is more cost-effective,” Gates said. “We survey approximately 100,000 hunting license holders annually, so hunters who provide an email address and complete their surveys online help us reduce costs, by about $2.50 per response.”
Some hunters may receive a survey before their season ends; but Game and Fish asks hunters to wait until they are finished hunting or their season is over before filling out the survey. The antelope, deer and elk surveys are conducted by Tetra Tech, the survey research firm that won the competitive bid to conduct these large volume surveys.
Prizes to be awarded are donated by Cheyenne Frontier Days, Ducks Unlimited, Hi Mountain Jerky, Huntin’ Fool, King’s Camo, JAX Outdoor Gear, Mule Deer Foundation, Muley Fanatic Foundation, National Bowhunter Education Foundation, National Wild Turkey Federation, onXmaps, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Stone Glacier Hunting Backpacks, Whitetails Unlimited, Inc. and Wild Sheep Foundation.
Hunters who have questions about the antelope, deer and elk surveys can contact Tetra Tech’s survey team directly at 1-800-216-0477. For all harvest surveys, hunters can also contact Gates at 307-777-4567.
