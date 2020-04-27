SWEETWATER COUNTY — Wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are canceling the annual deer mortality surveys due to COVID-19 constraints.
The mortality surveys assess how the previous winter has affected the Wyoming Range and Uinta mule deer herds of western Wyoming. This would have been the 27th year of the event.
People who have participated in this event in the past and have filled out a Game and Fish volunteer form may still be able to assist in a mortality survey of sorts. They can contact biologist Jeff Short (307) 782-6810 or Gary Fralick (307) 883-2998 for more information.
