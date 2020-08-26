CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be hosting in-person and virtual public meetings on the the issue of trapping, including one in Rock Springs.
The first in a series of meetings will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. At the meeting, the public will be presented with, and be able to discuss and provide input on, recommendations based on stakeholder contacts and comments on the issue of trapping in Wyoming.
Game and Fish formed an internal working group that gathered input from stakeholders around the state related to potential trapping statute and regulation changes. The group contacted more than 140 members of the public with diverse interests related to trapping to gain a better understanding of the public’s desires for change. The group reviewed public comments regarding trapping statutes and regulations and the history of Wyoming state statutes and regulation changes pertaining to trapping.
In reviewing this information, several common themes emerged and were identified for further development through the public collaborative process. Common themes include recommending mandatory trapper education, developing trapping awareness education for public land users, reducing the check period for snares, looking into setbacks from trails and developed areas where traps/snares can be set, and more.
“We have had the opportunity to visit with a variety of people across the state individually to this point, and these meetings now are the chance for even more stakeholders to come together and hear from each other while providing input on any potential statute or regulation changes and educational opportunities related to trapping,” said Jason Hunter, Lander Region wildlife supervisor and lead of the internal working group.
Game and Fish Wildlife Division Chief Rick King outlined the next steps in the process. “The working group will use the information provided during these meetings to develop regulatory recommendations for the Game and Fish Commission to consider as well as identify potential statute changes to discuss with the Wyoming Legislature,” he said.
All meetings begin at 6 p.m. Other dates and locations include: Sept. 2 at the Wort Hotel in Jackson; Sept. 3 at the Best Western Sheridan Center in Sheridan; Sept. 9 at the Game and Fish Regional Office in Laramie; and Sept. 10 at The Inn at Lander. Virtual options are available for the Sept. 9 and 10 meetings. Preregistration is required.
To see the full list of the group’s recommendations, preregister to attend virtually or to view meeting information, visit www.wgfd.wyo.gov/meetings.
These meetings will abide by current Wyoming public health orders. Social distancing will be encouraged, and face coverings are recommended (required in Teton County), primarily when social distancing cannot be maintained.
The Game and Fish recognizes some individuals may have a strong desire to participate in one of these meetings, but current health restrictions or personal preferences may make that difficult. Attending virtually will still facilitate participation while allowing room for all individuals who wish to attend. If in-person meetings need to be canceled, please plan to attend one of the two virtual meetings.
