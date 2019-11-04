CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather input on proposed regulation changes.
Regulation proposals concern black bear hunting seasons, collection of shed antlers and horns, and regulations governing firearm cartridges and archery equipment.
Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 16, at public meetings, online or by mailing Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations; 3030 Energy Lane; Casper, WY 82604. Copies of the proposed regulations are available at wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations. Comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to a public hearing at the January 2020 meeting in Cheyenne.
All public meetings begin at 6 p.m. Those scheduled include:
— Jackson: Nov. 6 at Jackson Game and Fish Office
— Cody: Nov. 12 at Park County Library
— Sheridan: Nov. 12 at Game and Fish Office
— Casper: Nov. 13 at Game and Fish Office
— Laramie: Nov. 14 at Game and Fish Office
— Saratoga: Nov. 18 at Town Hall
— Pinedale: Dec. 6 at Game and Fish Office
— Rawlins: Dec. 9 at Jeffrey Memorial Community Center
— Green River: Dec. 10 at Game and Fish Office
— Dubois: Dec. 11 at Headwaters Arts and Conference Center
— Lander: Dec. 12 at Game and Fish Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.