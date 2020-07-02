GREEN RIVER — Layoffs have been announced to employees at the Genesis Alkali trona mining and production facility west of Green River.
Dave Caplan, director of communications for the facility, confirmed Thursday morning that there will be layoffs. Other than that, Caplan said he could not provide any numbers, and that he would have to decline any additional comment.
The trona industry is not immune to economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. At a budget workshop in May, Sweetwater County Assessor Dave Divis said that he was told that the soda ash market was projected to decrease about 20-25% in the days ahead. One reason he gave is a reduced demand for glass products at least partially due to the pandemic.
Genesis Alkali employs approximately 950 people at its processing plants and underground mining operation west of Green River, according to its website. Genesis Energy LP purchased the facility from Tronox Limited in 2017. Before that, it was owned and operated by FMC Corporation for many years.
