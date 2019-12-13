ROCK SPRINGS — Tears were shed, hugs exchanged and appreciation expressed as the givers and the receivers gathered on the brand new handicapped-accessible deck at a modest house on H Street to honor a project’s completion.
The celebration was possible because people, some who had never met one another before, cared enough to come together and give their time and resources to go above and beyond in addressing a need.
Sharon Moss lit the fire that sparked the communitywide effort.
During her work as a bus aide for Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Marsh would accompany Rock Springs High School sophomore Vincent Nay to his grandma’s house at the end of the school day. Upon arriving, she and others faced the challenge of transporting Vincent’s wheelchair up the concrete steps to the front door. Even with the help of Vincent’s twin brother Michael Nay, the task wasn’t an easy one.
Years before, the boys’ births had come too early. At less than 2 pounds each, Michael escaped major health consequences, but Vincent developed cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.
A handicapped-accessible entrance is available where the boys live with their mother, but Vincent’s grandma Susan Nay said he spends nearly 75% of his time away from school at her home on H Street, just down the road from the high school. She cares for Vincent while his mom works at her job out at Little America, about 20 miles west of Green River.
In the process of helping Vincent after school, Sharon asked Susan about having a new entrance built. Grant money wasn’t available for a handicapped-accessible porch at Susan’s home since she isn’t considered the primary caregiver by funding sources. When Marsh found that out, she decided to take matters into her own hands.
First, she shared the story with her husband Jim, who then brought it to the attention of fellow members of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in downtown Rock Springs. That kindled interest that spread into a flame of dedication and resolve.
Businesses were contacted, and many donated supplies and equipment. Volunteers stepped forward to offer labor services. At first, the plan was just to build a ramp. After discussion and abundant offers of help, it was decided to add a deck for Vincent to be able to enjoy time outside.
The American Legion paid engineering costs. In order to build a handicapped-accessible deck ramp, there are very specific rules that must be followed. Americans with Disabilities Act standards require the ramp to have a 1:12 slope, which means that it can only drop 1 inch for every 12 inches of distance the ramp covers. ADA ramps that extend beyond 30 inch must also have an intermediate landing.
Donated supplies began piling up in the driveway. In mid-November, volunteers met to begin the project. Measurements were made; holes dug; concrete poured. Adjustments were required along the way. People came and went each day, lending a hand when they could. American Legion member Tim Hemphill was involved with every aspect of the project from beginning to end. He and Sharon showed up just about every day of the project, staying for hours.
Each sunrise revealed progress, except when snowstorms and extreme cold prevented it. The finishing touches were completed shortly before Thanksgiving — perfect timing for the abundant appreciation expressed by family members and a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season.
The deck ramp was truly a community endeavor with multiple business and individuals donating time, supplies and funds. Home Depot provided a $3,000 grant, lumber and workers dubbed “Team Depot.” Sunroc donated concrete. Ron’s Ace Rentals offered a skid steer and Lewis Stanton operated it. United Site Service furnished portable toilets for volunteers. Free food came from Dickey’s Barbecue and Dominoes Pizza. Bloedorn Lumber also contributed to the project. Individuals other than American Legion members named as helpers include Bret Smith, Stan Smith, Haylie Domrique, Lane Owens, Paul Kollar, Nick Kemp, Scott Wallace, Tiffany Clevenger and Terry Ellis.
Susan Nay said she is so thankful for everyone involved, adding that it was a fantastic project for Vincent and a huge blessing to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.