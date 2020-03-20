ROCK SPRINGS -- If you have been laid off, please note that you may apply for unemployment benefits online at https://wyui.wyo.gov/benefits/home.do.
You may also call the local Wyoming Department of Workforce Services center at 307-382-2747 for information.
The website notes that call volume is extremely heavy. If you are not able to get through, please try again later. If you filed for unemployment previous to June 2018, please call 307-473-3789 to have your PIN reset.
If you are a business owner or manager who is concerned with the need to lay off staff and feel you need assistance, please call 307-382-2747.
For more information, go to www.wyomingworkforce.org.
