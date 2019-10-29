ROCK SPRINGS -- Local residents can practice their golf swing throughout the year with the new golf simulator that is being installed at the Rock Springs Civic Center.
The golf simulator is a high-tech machine that can analyze a golfer’s swing by hitting a ball, just like at a real driving range. The screen is connected to a computer with sensors to measure the shot details, analyze the swing and help improve the golfer’s skills, according to a press release.
“A golf simulator is available every day, rain or shine,” Director of Parks and Recreation Dave Lansang said. “Since it's set up indoors, patrons can practice the entire year, something very beneficial for the area of the country we live in.”
This virtual device features computerized models of real courses, making it as close to the actual game of golf as one can get without having to go outside.
“Our simulator features over 90 golf courses in 23 states and 18 countries,” Lansang explained.
Reservations must be made in advance for use of the simulator, said JJ Syvrud, superintendent of Civic Center programs. Members are allowed to make reservations one week in advance and non-members three days in advance. The facility will start accepting reservations on Nov. 1. In order to use the simulator, a patron should bring their own golf clubs, Syvrud said.
In regards to fees, patrons who have a current membership to the Civic Center can use the simulator at a cost of $17 per hour, while non-members will be charged $20 per hour, Syvrud said.
Mayor Tim Kaumo will christen the simulator at noon on Monday, Nov. 4, when he hits the first ball. After that time, the unit will be open to the public for use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.