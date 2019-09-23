CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Suzannah Gambell Robinsonto be a district court judge for the Third Judicial District serving Sweetwater County. Robinson fills the vacancy occurring with the retirement of Judge Nena James.
Robinson has been a practicing attorney for 11 years in the Third Judicial District and is currently an attorney with Lemich Law Center in Rock Springs. She previously served as deputy county attorney for the Sweetwater County Attorney's Office from 2008-2015. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Keene State College and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming, where she graduated cum laude.
"This was a difficult choice as all three candidates were talented individuals with the experience and legal background necessary to do the job," Gordon said in a press release. "Ms. Robinson possesses an evenhanded judicial demeanor and I found her to be a strong choice for the Third District bench."
"Words cannot express how profoundly honored I am to receive the appointment as a district court judge for the Third Judicial District. I have been incredibly impressed by all the hard work and time Governor Gordon and the Judicial Nominating Committee put into the selection process," Robinson said. "I will always strive to live up to their expectations in providing independent, fair and impartial justice in Sweetwater County."
The other nominees put forward by the Judicial Nominating Commission were Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe and Green River Municipal Judge Jason A. Petri.
Judge James' retirement is effective Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.