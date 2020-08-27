GREEN RIVER — The Green River volunteer fire department was busy early Thursday as they responded to a deck fire and then a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 80.
Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to a deck fire at 1765 New Mexico St. When the department arrived, a deck on the backside of the house was fully engulfed. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann said the homeowner was notified by a neighbor, and the homeowner went outside and began spraying water from a garden hose onto the fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters could see heavy smoke and the glow of the fire. The Green River Police Department directed the fire truck to the back alley to have better access where fire personnel extinguished the fire. Because the deck was a total loss, it’s hard to determine the cause, Erdmann said. The origin was a planter that had a dead blueberry bush in it. Firefighters were on site for two hours. No injuries were reported, and damage is estimated at $12,000.
Then at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, the GRFD responded to a semi-trailer fire on I-80 near mile marker 93. When firefighters arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed. The semi driver, who was not named, was able to unhook his truck from the trailer which was full of ice-melt salt.
The driver of the truck said the fire started in the axle area, and his extinguisher was not enough to put the fire out. GRPD personnel extinguished the fire. Extra water was supplied by the Green River Streets Department water truck, and additional water was staged on scene by Sweetwater County’s water tender.
No injuries were reported. Erdmann said the trailer was a total loss with damages estimated at $35,000.
