GREEN RIVER — Green River firefighters and law enforcement now have a home on wheels to use for training purposes.
The Green River Fire and Police Departments will have a dual training facility following the purchase of an old mobile home. Assistant Fire Chief Bill Robinson said the trailer was purchased with funds from the Green River Fire Department’s Foundation program.
Volunteer firefighters voted on the purchase and are looking forward to having a facility that provides hands-on, life-like fire training, Robinson said. The department will make upgrades to the trailer, completed by the firefighters, to make it look like a home. This will allow the firefighters to do several different types of training.
The Green River Police Department also plans to use the facility for such things as barricade training. The entire project will cost the foundation less than $10,000, according to Robinson. Foundation money comes from firefighters and local donations. The training unit will stay at the George Nomis Fire Training facility.
