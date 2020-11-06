GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River will be removing trees on East Teton Blvd. in front of the waste water treatment plant to make way for a new 12-inch water line that will connect to a new treatment plant scheduled to be built in 2021.
The trees will be removed now because of the location of the tree pile located across the street in the rodeo grounds parking area, said Jason Palmer, Environmental Systems superintendent. The removal of the trees is in addition to the trees along East Teton that were damaged in September by the wind storm.
The $27 million dollar treatment plant will be built just south of the existing plant and ponds. Construction is to begin in the spring of 2021.
