GREEN RIVER — Green River High School and Expedition Academy announced their graduation plans for May 18, 19, and 20. Community input and ideas have help shape these events in hopes of making them memorable for the Class of 2020 yet maintaining safety guidelines for students, parents, staff and community, according to organizers.
Between April 28 and May 8: GRHS and EA administration will be communicating a schedule for students and parents to come to their schools in order to present diplomas and take pictures.
The district said this individual live ceremony will be possible while adhering to the process that will be communicated. The process will create a limit on the number of people present and a route into and out of the schools.
The public is advised to look for details from the school outlining the process and precautions for this effort. The photos will be added to the video streamed on May 18 or 19.
Monday, May 18: GRHS Virtual Graduation will run on YouTube and Facebook at 7 p.m.
The ceremonies will include:
— U.S. Sen. John Barrasso’s message to GRHS
— Welcome by Superintendent Jaime Christensen
— Senior portraits with baby pictures
— Distinguished speaker Steve Schwartz
— Class speakers
— Military tribute to those going on to serve the country by Principal Darren Howard
— Video of memories of the Class of 2020
— Presentation of diplomas with announcement of students and pictures from presentation ceremony between May 4-8
— Presentation of summa cum laude, magna cum laude, and cum laude by Principal Howard
— Closing Remarks by senior speakers
— Closing video
Tuesday, May 19: Virtual graduation will run on YouTube and Facebook at 7 p.m.
— Senior pictures and baby pictures
— “Pomp and Circumstance” music
— Pledge of Allegiance led by student Shay Mahana
— Welcome by student Ashley Summer
— Speaker: Superintendent Christensen
— Comments by Sweetwater No. 2 Board President Steve Core
— Musical number by the EAHS Choir)
— Student speakers: Jerra Lester and Dawson Heiss
— Speaker: Aaron Crego
— Sen. Barrasso video
— Presentation of diplomas which will include the reading of the graduate’s name, picture of student in cap and gown, and picture of diploma
— Presentation of graduates by student Amber Pehringer
— Closing by Mr. Obray
— Video of memories of the Class of 2020
— Exit with “Pomp and Circumstances” and pictures of EAHS seniors
Wednesday, May 20: All Senior Rolling Parade starting at 8 p.m.
— The community is encouraged to line the parade route while maintaining social distancing guideline to celebrate the graduates of the GRHS and EA Class of 2020. Noisemakers, signs and tributes to seniors are encouraged during the parade which will begin on the Wild Horse Canyon Road and end at Stratton Myers Park.
— Seniors will be encouraged to decorate their vehicles and ride along with immediate family members.
— A traditional parade is not possible based on the size and scope of this event. This will be a “rolling parade” which will require vehicles to obey traffic laws along the route.
— The suggested route will begin at the Hampton Inn, go over the overpass, up Unita, turn on Upland Drive, drive by HS, turn left on Hitching Post, past the football field (lights on) turn right onto Monroe and end at Stratton Myers Park. Students and families should practice social distancing and avoid riding with peers.
— Parking at the Horse Corals, Stratton Myer Park, Veterans Park, and Rodeo Grounds should allow for a great view of the fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.