SWEETWATER COUNTY — Granger Mayor Bradly McCollum was arrested by Sweetwater County Sheriff deputies Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5, on a warrant for suspected felony theft and the wrongful appropriation of public property.
McCollum, 55, who was elected mayor in 2018, is alleged to have used one of the town's bank cards for at least four separate personal purchases totaling over $1,300 during a six-month period in late 2019.
According to court documents, these purchases included tires for a personally-owned vehicle, fuel, and replacement parts for a furnace at McCollum's rental property in New York state.
The months-long investigation by sheriff's detectives included several search warrants examining McCollum's personal banking records and cross-referencing them with the town's official financial statements.
In Wyoming, theft in excess of $1,000 is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both. Wrongful appropriation of public property is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than one year, a fine of not more than $1,000, or both.
McCollum remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in court.
