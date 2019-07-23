GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council passed multiple funding requests on July 16.
The City Council decided to submit a $25,000 grant to the Wyoming Business Council to upgrade lighting at the Green River Recreation Center lighting to LED. If approved, the city must provide up to $2,500 for a cash match. The money will come from the existing operating budget as funds are budgeted for energy efficiency projects, according to the meeting packet.
The upgrade project is similar to other energy-, maintenance- and money-saving improvements the city has been making.
In a split vote, the council moved to provide $30,000 to the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The SEDC decided to separate from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce to focus on promoting investments and economic opportunities in Sweetwater County. It requested $30,000 each from the cities of Green River and Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.
Councilman Robert Berg stressed that he is in favor of economic development, but he was concerned that Green River was paying an unequal amount compared to other entities when it comes to the return it receives for the investment.
The motion passed 5-1 with Councilman Jim Zimmerman, Councilwoman Lisa Maes, Councilman Mike Shutran and Councilman Gary Killpack and Mayor Pete Rust voting in favor. Berg voted against the request. Councilman Tom Murphy did not attend the meeting due to work.
