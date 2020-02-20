SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Qualifying emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies are urged to apply for $34,398 in federal funds awarded to United Way of Southwest Wyoming through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
A local board made up of representatives from local government, United Way, Salvation Army as well as advocates for the homeless, faith-based organizations and community partners will determine how the funds will be distributed, according to a press release.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
-- Be a private voluntary nonprofit or unit of government
-- Have a voluntary board established and be eligible to receive federal funds
-- Is a private voluntary organization
-- Have an accounting system
-- Practice nondiscrimination
-- Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and /or shelter programs
Grant funded priorities will include rental assistance, utility assistance, food and other basic needs.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds may contact Shelley Richno at 307-362-5003 or at srichno@swunitedway.org. The application and additional information is available online at swunitedway.org/efsp. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on March 4.
