ROCK SPRINGS -- The city of Rock Springs will begin construction on the Grant Street bridge on Saturday, April 18, weather permitting. Grant Street will be closed for approximately three to four weeks, from College Drive and from Center Street.
The public is asked to adhere to all traffic control signs. Delays are to be expected, so motorists should plan alternate routes accordingly.
If you have any questions, contact the Engineering Department at 307-352-1540.
