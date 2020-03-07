GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 offered updates on its schools and departments:
WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Washington Elementary School staff, students, and families have been working very hard. This year staff has focused their learning on the Fountas and Pinnell Classroom Reading System. They participated in multiple training sessions centered around the Fountas and Pinnell Classroom. The staff is learning guided reading, interactive read alouds, book clubs, shared reading, literacy centers, reading mini lessons, and writing. They are working to clearly identify specific areas to focus their small group reading instruction. Washington Elementary is continuing to use the LLI model as an intervention, which is designed to help close reading gaps and/or enhance skills.
"We are very excited about the growth by the students and staff," the district stated.
This year has been full of wonderful opportunities for students. Students participated in academic and extracurricular activities including: Geography Bee, a dodgeball game, Young Authors, Pastries for Parents, Fifth Grade Chess Club, PTO Movie Nights, PTO Bingo Night, and other Make -A- Wish activities.
"We are looking forward to our upcoming fourth quarter! The rigor of our academics along with the other enriching activities to enhance our students’ experiences at Washington Elementary will continue through the rest of the year," the district stated.
MONROE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Monroe Elementary School is home to 335 kindergarten to fifth-grade students and 54 staff members.
"We are excited every day about the learning opportunities at Monroe. It is important to us that everyone who comes through our doors -- students, staff and families -- know we provide a caring and positive environment while providing academic excellence," the district said.
The school is implementing a new reading program and are excited about the progress students are showing.
the school offers STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) to all grade levels along with Discovery Club, an after school activity that enhances STEM's curriculum. Monroe is home to the district ELL program, English Language Learners, servicing over 40 students.
"We are updating our library to make it more kindergarten to fifth grade user friendly with the help of an outstanding PTO," the district said. "Our students adventure out on field trips to Fossil Butte where they explore fossils and the environment, to local county museums, local high school musical productions, to the Latina Youth Conference, a Buffalo Bill presentation and more. Monroe is an exciting place to be!"
HARRISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Harrison Elementary School has an awesome staff that works hard to do what is best for students on a daily basis.
"We have been able to see the fruits of this hard work over the past three years. Harrison Elementary has exceeded expectations based on the Wyoming Accountability System for three years in a row. We are proud of all that we have accomplished and want to continue to improve our systems to sustain this great work," the district said.
Part of this sustainability is the work implemented through Professional Learning Community teams. Teams of teachers meet weekly during common planning time to discuss four big questions that guide this work:
1. What is it we want students to know and be able to do?
2. How will we know that they have learned what was intended?
3. How will we respond if students do not learn what was intended?
4. How will we respond to those students who do?
One of the main focuses this school year has been the implementation of Fountas and Pinnell Classrooms throughout our school. This has been a lot of hard work and planning done by our teachers and staff. One of the benefits is that students are exposed to numerous text and engaged in rich discussion throughout the school day.
"In reviewing our progress monitoring data and our fall to winter growth in WY-TOPP, it is evident that our students are growing as readers," the district said.
Harrison Elementary has a wonderful student council and PTO. Both of these groups have planned fun activities for students and organized fundraisers to help our great causes. This winter, the student council sponsored a Break-the-Rules Day as well as Change Wars between the classes. All of the money raised will be donated to Make-A-Wish. Last year, the school raised over $2,000, and the goal this year is $2,500.
Harrison Elementary is unique in that it is the home of three of the district's special education programs: K-2 Life Skills, 3-5 Life Skills, and Total Care. These programs provide specific services to students from across the district with both physical and cognitive needs. Because of these programs, it is the only school in the district that has an all-inclusive playground that is accessible for all students. It also has a multi-sensory Snoezelen room. This room is specifically designed to help students with sensory needs.
"We are lucky to have such great students and wonderful teachers in each of these programs," the district said.
"Overall, it has been an exciting year thus far with incredible students that are eager to learn and a terrific staff that is fully engaged in wanting to do what is best for students."
LINCOLN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Several students at the school received honors and awards. Seventh-grade student Katelyn Davis was a finalist for the naming of the MARS Rover. Eighth-grade student Dallan Owens was the winner of the Geography Bee with second place going to Wyatt Christensen and third place going to Emily Myers. Sixth-grade student Christian McCartney placed second at the District Spelling Bee.
EXPEDITION ACADEMY
Expedition Academy High School students are some of the best around.
"As a building, we try to help them get through life’s hard times – if you can remember, high school was not always that easy each day. Through the year we have great learning opportunities and also try to have some fun along the way," the school district said.
Expedition Academy High School students put in 20 hours per student per year completing community service. Some of the activities include:
— help setup/move Halloween toys at community member's home for kids on Halloween night
— reading with Green River elementary school children throughout the year
— helping at the food bank
— serving senior citizen meals
— helping new residents to Green River unload their U-Haul and trailers to get into new home/apartment
— cleaning our adopted roadside highway at milepost 22 at Buckboard Bay. More than 650 bags of trash have been collected over the past five years for the community
— cleaning of the green belt and the gun range
— cleaning and fixing up the community parks
The school also hosted a Christmas-themed activity where two elementary schools were able to bring kindergarten students to EA. They wrote a Christmas card, built a Christmas ornament to take home, had students read a Christmas story with them, and visited Santa at his North Pole Workshop — all at Expedition Academy. The decorations were awesome!
In the fall, a cross-curricular activity included a field trip to South Pass City with all students. Students toured the mining facilities of South Pass City, looking at the science behind the gold, the geology and geography of the area, and the travelers that passed through. The culinary classes looked at the foods and how they were able to keep and prepare meals in such an adverse climate. Students had the chance to work with art and writing skills that were present during the pioneer travels.
EAHS had the unique experience of moving mid quarter in February while radon mitigation took place in the building. Students and staff were very tough and made it through the move with smiles and perseverance.
The school hosted a winter formal dance at EA and a family game night in December. Student were able to visit the Rocket Miner in Rock Springs and look at the inner workings of a newspaper organization, followed by students creating their own school newspaper to distribute. The school will host a school prom for all current students to dance the night away and have some great snacks in April along with the annual Lagoon trip in May. Graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 19 in Lincoln Middle School.
The district said, "Thanks especially to our students who are always enthusiastic about the service days and do an outstanding job! Also, a thank you to our great staff here at EAHS – they make our building a great place to be!"
GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
It's been a great 2019-20 school year for Green River High School. The graduation rate continues to rank near the top at 95.7%, and GRHS students are demonstrating strong rates of growth in English and mathematics. The fall to winter Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WYTOPP) scores show that Green River High school students are outperforming the state average in most categories.
GRHS staff continues to collaborate during their common PLC times and review student data to enhance the teaching and learning process for all students. The new WINN period designed for tier II intervention has been been a success. Staff members are continuing to refine and improve this intervention period for students and they are always looking for "Open Sessions" ideas and presenters.
In January, engineers from Exxon Mobil came in and presented to students about careers in engineering. GRHS also hosted Craig Rood from Ciner, where he spoke to our students about what it takes to be successful. A rerpersentatives Western Wyoming Community College will be presenting to students in March on the available postsecondary services for all students with IEP's and 504. People can contact the school if they know someone who would be willing to speak to students about various professions.
"Finally, we would like to congratulate our students, parents, and community members for their strong support of the 'I Bleed Green' blood drive. This highlights a month giving back and teaching our students the value of community service," the district said.
CENTRAL ADMINISTRATION
The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Craig Barringer accepted and signed a contract to become the district’s new superintendent of schools starting July 1, 2020. Barringer, the current superintendent in Libby, Montana, has been a superintendent for the past nine years.
Board Chairman Steve Core says the district is excited to be moving forward with such a dynamic leader.
