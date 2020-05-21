GREEN RIVER -- Green River Animal Control helped a pit bull named Blu and dad reunite after they were separated for weeks.
Animal Control impounded Blu on Flaming Gorge Way on April 10. He was covered in fleas, so they gave him a bath, a warm bed, food and water, a press release stated. Blu was held for five days to give his owner a chance to reclaim him.
With hope of an owner claiming him slipping away as the fifth day arrived, they received a lost dog report for a lost pit bull. Animal Control contacted the owner learned the he had been stopped 6 miles out of town and Blu had wandered off.The man was unable to find Blu and had to leave to go back home to Oklahoma, without his dog.
Blu being a survivor had traveled 6 miles into Green River, where he was picked up by Green River Animal Control.
Due to COVID-19 and financial reasons, the man was unable to come get Blu right away. He had to secure some money to make the long drive back to Wyoming.
Animal Control kept in touch with Blu’s owner, and as days then weeks went by, it looked like Blu’s dad would not be able to afford to come get him.
Animal Control wanted Blu to be able to go home to his daddy, so ACO/rescue staff member Lydia Holmes started on a mission. She was able to secure a transport for Blu, but not all the way -- she could get him 95 miles away from where Blu’s dad was in Oklahoma.
On May 19, Blu was on his journey home. Although he was happy here, he was glad to be out of quarantine and on his way back to his daddy, according to Animal Control.
"We received word and a picture that Blu and his dad had been reunited and they 'were both very happy!l" the press release said. "Another successful animal rescue story!"
