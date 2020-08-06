GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council approved on first reading an ordinance change, that if approved on three readings, would allow up to 15 children in a home-based child care center in single family R-1 and R-2 residential zoned areas.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the change at Tuesday's meeting. After the vote, Mayor Pete Rust announced that he is against the ordinance change. Rust said he is not against in-home daycare, but is against allowing 11 to 15 kids in single-family zones R-1 and R-2.
Current language allows for one to 15 kids, with an approved conditional use permit from the Green River Planning and Zoning Commission, in multi-family R-3 and R-4 zoned areas. Residential single-family R-1 and R-2 zones currently only allow daycare homes to have up to 10 kids with an approval of a conditional use permit.
Green River City Council members need to decide whether or not to amend the ordinance language to allow for conditional use permits that would allow family child care centers, 11-15 kids, in a single-family R-1 and R-2 zoned area.
“It has been brought to our attention, and we know there is a need for additional day care spots for all ages," Rust said. "It is something that helps businesses recruit to our area and there are more and more younger families with both working parents who need quality day care.”
He continued, “We need to work with multiple partners and the larger employers to help create solutions for this need. It isn’t just going from 11 to 15 in residential zones with conditional use permits; it is a broader problem."
Second reading on the ordinance change will be at the Aug. 18 council meeting.
