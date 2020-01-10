GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council started off a new year Tuesday night with appointments, proclamations and other actions.
Several council members will serve in the same positions as they did in 2019. Gary Killpack will remain council president and Robert Berg will continue to serve as vice president after unanimous approval at the first meeting of 2020. Council members also approved Mayor Pete Rust’s re-appointment of Lisa Maes and Gary Killpack to the finance committee.
Proclamations signed by the mayor and brought before the council include recognition of January as Cervical Health Awareness Month and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
City employee Ron Macioszek accepted the Cervical Health Awareness Month proclamation in honor of his late wife, Laurie Macioszek, who died from cervical cancer on July 15, 2019, following a 16-year battle. Laurie Macioszek, a Green River native, was committed to bringing awareness to the importance of annual screenings for cervical cancer. Ron and Laurie Macioszek’s sons, Jerred Macioszek and Trent Gregory, joined their father in accepting the proclamation.
OTHER BUSINESS
— The council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing members of a fire department or emergency services organization to use emergency lights while responding in privately-owned vehicles in city limits.
— A memorandum of understanding was approved between several county agencies for the costs of child forensic interview training.
The Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Springs Police Department and the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office are planning to co-host a child forensic interview training course to be taught by the National Children’s Advocacy Center from Feb. 3-7. The agreement delineates how the cost will be distributed among the participating agencies.
Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie told the council that it is important to interview children who are victims of a crime in the right way, and that a case can be lost if a mistake is made in the interviewing process.
