GREEN RIVER -- The agenda for the Green River City Council on Tuesday includes a memorandum of understanding with Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.
Under the agreement to obtain and distribute personal protection equipment, each entity would contribute $50,000 immediately and set aside another $100,000 to add to the account if necessary, for a potential total of $450,000.
For more on the agenda, see the story at rocketminer.com.
