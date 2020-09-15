GREEN RIVER — Efforts continue in Green River to clean up from the storm that brought hurricane-force winds as well as snow to the area on Sept. 7-8.
City departments, groups and individuals are working at locations throughout the town. The Green River City Council considered a resolution on an emergency declaration at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The front of City Hall was cleaned Tuesday by a group from the Development Services department with help from Yaeger Construction, which donated heavy equipment. The Green Belt reopened on Monday.
A working group from the Recreation Center and leisure programs worked with the parks and streets departments to completely clean up Hoover Park. A street sweeper cleaned the area of Hoover Circle as well as East Teton by the rodeo grounds where a dumping ground has been provided for tree waste.
On Wednesday, street sweepers will concentrate on the north side of Green River. Employees with the streets department will continue to push up tree waste at the rodeo grounds on a daily basis.
Work also continues at Riverview Cemetery with plenty more to do. It was one of the areas hardest hit with 35 trees toppled by the storm, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brad Raney. Minimal damage was done to headstones An anonymous volunteer has worked at the cemetery for the past two days taking limbs of downed trees and piling them along the roadside.
People from the parks department will be at Evers Park and Expedition Island on Wednesday, and then head back to Riverview Cemetery. Trees will be taken to be stored near the FMC Barn area.
The city plans to bring in a grinder to break down the debris at the rodeo grounds and the cemetery. The finished product will be used for such things as landfill topping and compost, according to a press release.
Trout Unlimited and contractor Longhorn Construction have started to remove limbs from downed trees on the grass divider on Riverview Drive. Trout Unlimited is paying for the removal through a grant. Longhorn plans to haul the tree and root balls Wednesday. They will be used for bank stabilization on the Green River.
{span}Green River residents are encouraged to have their private trees inspected by professionals to determine their condition.{/span}
