GREEN RIVER — Due to the General Election on Nov. 3, Green River Mayor Pete Rust announced the Nov. 3 Council meeting will take place on Monday Nov. 2.
Rust encourages all citizens of voting age to get out and vote.
For more information on the General Election, you can call the Sweetwater County Clerk office at 307-872-3733 or 307-922-5212 or visit https://www.sweet.wy.us/departments/county_clerk/elections.php.
