GREEN RIVER — At Tuesday's meeting, the Green River City Council will consider changes to an ordinance on home daycare.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 in council chambers at Green River City Hall. Council members will vote on the first reading of an ordinance change that will affect the number of children allowed in a home daycare. It would also allow a daycare center to be in an R-1 or R-2 residential zoning district.
The public will be allowed to voice their opinion on the possible change. The revisions must go through three separate readings before final adoption into the ordinance.
The City’s Development Services Department received a request from a family for an ordinance change in order to allow for a family child care center in R-1 or R-2 zoning districts, according to a press release. The family requesting the change currently has a family child care home which, as defined by Wyoming statutes, is allowed to have three to 10 children with no additional staff. A family child care center would allow for a maximum of 15 children in the home with one additional staff member and other facility requirements.
The Green River Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the change at its July 8 meeting. Commissioners approved allowing Family child centers in R-1 and R-2 zones following the same procedures for approval as family child care centers in other zoned areas, where letters are sent to neighbors. If any neighbor objects, the person requesting approval must go before Planning and Zoning to obtain a conditional-use permit. If a written objection is not received, the zoning administrator will approve the conditional-use permit application.
