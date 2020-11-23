GREEN RIVER —The Green River Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1210 Midwest Drive at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann said the fire appeared to have started in a wood burning stove in the garage as two people were there working to winterize the home.
Erdmann said the wood burning stove was not properly installed and had never been used. The fire started where the stove pipe went through the side of the home, he said. As the structure started to smoke and flames were visible, neighbors spotted the fire and called 911. The two neighbors stated to spray water on the blaze with a garden hose while waiting for fire personnel to arrive.
The neighbors slowed the spread of the fire, Erdmann said. When fire crews arrived, the fire was completely extinguished at the source and the structure was checked for extension of the fire. Hot spots were found in the floor between the garage and the main level, according to Erdmann.
No one was living in the split entry home at the time and there were no injuries. An investigation conduced by fire and police showed that the fire was accidental and unintentional in nature, Erdmann said. No damage estimate was given. The fire department was at the scene for two hours with 28 firefighters and two engines responding.
