GREEN RIVER — The Green River Animal Control Department will be hosting a two-day adoption event Friday and Saturday after the center received 18 pets from the State of Texas. Most of the pets are dogs, and several are puppies.
Director Tracy Wyant said since Green River has a track record of excellent local participation in adopting pets, the city is targeted from centers around the country who have too many pets and not enough adopters.
The “Dog is my Co-Pilot” program sent 18 pets to the Southwest Wyoming Airport on Monday. All pets have received all or some of their vaccines, and the local Paw Spa donates the bathing and grooming of the pets.
This Friday and Saturday at Bomgaars in Green River, the pets will be available for adoption. Adoption will be available from 11-3 both days. Microchips will be available to any pet, adopted at the event or brought from home. Cost of the microchips is 20 dollars.
Question, you can call the Center at 872-0570.
