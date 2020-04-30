GREEN RIVER -- The city of Green River is planning to reopen facilities to the public,according to a press release sent out on Thursday.
"We continue to monitor all statewide public health orders and their recent modifications which begin to implement measures that are in line with the 'Opening Up America Again,' which is part of the three-phase process of removing restrictions when there is no evidence of a resurgence of the virus, the city of Green River has made the thoughtful decision to extend the closure of our buildings to the public until Monday, May 18," the release said.
According to the city, the goal is to continue minimizing the spread of COVID-19. The priority is to provide adequate services to our patrons and maintain the safety of the staff and patrons while operating under the restrictions that were provided. During this time, the city of Green River will bring back essential staff to educate and train them on the orders, access additional required safety and protective protection equipment, and communicate to patrons the service levels that will be provided and expectations of them as patrons. Addressing these order modifications and any others that may be released in the meantime will be the focus throughout the city until the reopening.
"We recognize that becoming adaptable and staying safe at this time are of utmost importance. The actions we take now will allow us to be stronger and more agile in our processes and into the future when we come out of this crisis. As restrictions are updated, the city will review them to determine how we can safely adopt and implement them into our service commitment. It is a common goal that we continue to move forward in re-opening our community and do it in a fashion that doesn't bring back current closures," the city said.
In addition, the city thanked all of its employees for their hard work and continued commitment to serve and residents for the understanding of the scope of this pandemic and their responsibility to follow the guidelines that have been delivered.
For questions, answers, and updates on COVID-19 locally, follow www.sweetwater311org.
