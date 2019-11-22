GREEN RIVER — A Green River man pleaded not guilty to alleged attempted first-degree murder and resisting arrest at his arraignment Monday in Sweetwater County Third District Court.
Bradley Harvey Setzer entered his pleas before Judge Richard L. Lavery. Setzer’s trial is set for 9 a.m. on May 11, 2020, and is scheduled to last for five days, according to court documents. Bond is set at $900,000, and Setzer remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Attempted first-degree murder is a felony with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. Resisting arrest is a misdemeanor. The case was bound over to district court after a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16 before Judge Craig Jones in{span} Third Circuit Court of Sweetwater County. {/span}
{span}{span}Setzer was arrested Aug. 25 in Green River after he allegedly shot at his wife through their front door. He was also charged with resisting arrest after allegedly refusing to comply with police commands during a traffic stop. He was 39 years old at the time of his arrest.{/span}{/span}
