GREEN RIVER -- The Green River Police Department will soon do some training online following action by the Green River City Council. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved an agreement with Target Solutions for an online training platform.
Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie said this will allow his 27 officers to train in a streaming format. Jarvie added the platform also gives the department a centralized location to schedule training, keep training records, and build personalized training courses utilizing Target Solutions software and cloud storage.
Jarvie said the entire training platform costs $2,528, and that the cost covers one year of service. He says a single weeklong training in which an officer has to travel to another venue to attend the class could cost nearly that same amount depending on the location and the cost of room and board and says in the end, this type of training platform could save the city a considerable amount, according to a press release.
Jarvie said the training will include corrections, driver training for police, homeland security, investigation, officer survival, and patrol.
