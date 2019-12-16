SWEETWATER COUNTY — The first tagged lake trout in southwest Wyoming's new fishing contest has been caught.
Green River resident Don Phillips caught the first tagged lake trout Dec. 3 in the Buckboard Pup-ulation Control Contest. Besides the fish, he walked away with a $100 check and now has one tag in the drawing for grand prizes because he registered for the contest before turning in the tag.
Phillips caught the fish in Buckboard Bay while fishing from the shore for rainbow trout on the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Prior to the trip, he had taken advantage of the contest's free registration.
If he had not registered for the contest prior to turning in the tag, he would have won $25 but would not have been eligible for the grand prize drawing.
"The location where Don caught the tagged lake trout is interesting," according to John Walrath, Green River fisheries biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. "First, because no lake trout were captured, tagged, or released in Buckboard Bay. Secondly, because the lake trout Don caught was tagged and released over 10 miles way."
In cooperation with the Game and Fish, the new owners of Buckboard Marina at Flaming Gorge hatched the idea for the contest to enhance the fishery at the reservoir. The main goal of the contest is to draw attention to the abundance of small lake trout (pups) in Flaming Gorge Reservoir and encourage anglers to harvest more lake trout less than 25 inches.
There are multiple prize categories, and it is free to register, but participants must be registered to qualify for most of the prizes. More information about the contest, including rules, is available at Buckboardmarina.net.
"This is a great time of year for anglers to pursue lake trout, large and small, on Flaming Gorge Reservoir," Walrath said. "As lake trout complete their spawn activity they are on the prowl looking for food. The winter months are a great time to pursue lake trout because they can be caught from shore, boat and ice (once it's thick enough). Unlike the warm months when lake trout are restricted to the deep cold waters in Flaming Gorge, the cold water of winter allows lake trout to cruise the shallows as well."
Anglers can find more information on lake trout, including tips on catching lake trout, recipes, and management strategies by visiting wgfd.wyo.gov/Regional-Offices/Green-River-Region/Flaming-Gorge-Management.
