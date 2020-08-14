GREEN RIVER — Green River residents, business owners, and other stakeholders are invited to provide feedback on future design plans for Flaming Gorge Way.
A design charrette is scheduled Aug. 19-20 for the Flaming Gorge Way corridor study. The purpose of the charrette is for the community to provide input for the vision and future design of Flaming Gorge Way including parking, pedestrian facilities, and other mobility opportunities.
The interactive two-day charette will provide multiple opportunities for the community to provide feedback to the design team as they develop a full corridor conceptual design for Flaming Gorge Way, according to a press release.
The community is invited to participate at the following times and locations:
— Aug. 19: There will be a collaborative work session with the design team from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clock Tower Plaza,. An initial-ideas presentation and community conversation is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. that day at the farmers market on Uinta Drive.
— Aug. 20: There will be a wrap-up open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Clock Tower Plaza. Community members will be able to provide feedback on the design charrette’s results.
The Flaming Gorge Way Corridor Study project started in January 2020. The City of Green River and Wyoming Department of Transportation are funding the joint-planning project. Its purpose is to develop an integrated land use, transportation, and urban design vision and plan for Flaming Gorge Way in downtown Green River.
The project team will work together with stakeholders and the community to prepare recommendations and solutions to address access for pedestrians, residents, visitors, and emergency responders; improve safety; mitigate congestion; and position Flaming Gorge Way for reinvestment and redevelopment. Recommendations will include specific street improvements to enhance safety and functionality for all users. Scale, character, and land uses in the corridor will also be taken into consideration.
The study will provide a sufficient level of detail to pose clear choices, identify infrastructure and operational needs, and recommend an implementation plan, including cost estimates. The recommendations will inform a future design project.
A note on COVID-19: The city of Green River and the project’s stakeholders have decided to move forward with this next round of community engagement with COVID-19 precautions in place. All events are planned to take place outside where social distancing will be able to be maintained. Other precautions such as disinfecting shared surfaces and masks when social distancing is not able to be maintained will also be required.
