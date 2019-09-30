GREEN RIVER – Two people from Green River died Friday night in a head-on collision on an Interstate 80 exit ramp around milepost 91 near Green River.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision around 11:10 p.m. Sept. 27.
Robert Wiley, a 30-year-old Green River resident was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram westbound on Interstate 80 and exited onto Exit 91. Investigators said 42-year-old Kelly Walk of Green River was driving a 2013 Dodge Dart that was traveling the wrong way on the same exit ramp, and the vehicles collided head-on.
Walk and passenger Michelle Powers, 41, of Green River were both wearing their seat belts but succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.
Wiley was not wearing his seat belt and was transported by helicopter to University of Utah for injuries sustained in the crash.
Driver impairment on the part of Walk is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, according to a press release.
This is the 122nd and 123rd fatalities on Wyoming's roadways in 2019 compared to 86 at the same date in 2018, 109 in 2017, and 91 in 2016.
