GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council was informed by Wyoming Waste at Tuesday night's council meeting that residents are doing a much better job with proper recycling.
Wyoming Waste has contracted with a materials recovery facility that provides analysis on the recycling waste being sent out. Site Manger Michelle Foote told the council that Wyoming Waste is sending recyclables to an MRF facility in Salt Lake City, and that the company is “very pleased with Green River citizens in their efforts to recycle.”
The company picks up recycle material every other week. Foote said the average load is 3,000 pounds and, of that, only 300 pounds on average is trash. The material is taken to the local transfer station where the material is sorted before shipping out. Foote said the majority of recycled material is cardboard and box board, making up about 54 percent of recyclables. Foote further explained, “through continued education and marketing, our goal is further lower the waste material and get a higher recycle concentration from the residents."
ANNUAL PRICE INCREASE
When Wyoming Waste took over garbage collection in Green River in January of 2018, the agreement included a possible yearly increase in fees. Foote said the increase is based on the consumer price index (CPI) taken on an annual basis. This year's is from September 2019 to September 2020 for all urban consumers as prepared by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The CPI for the parameters listed is at 1.37%. In dollar terms, it is a 45 cent per month increase for residential customers. For small businesses, the average increase will be $1.50 per month. Wyoming Waste will give notice to all customers that there will be a price increase effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Foote also told the council that the increase will extend to the transfer station, and that increase will be the tonnage rate from $70.24 per ton to $71.20 per ton. Transfer station use picked up the past year in terms of visits and tonnage being dropped off. The increases were specifically noticed during the first few months of the COVID-19 shutdown where more people were using their time to clean up. Each residential address is allowed 1,800 pounds of waste (non-recyclable materials) to be dropped off at the facility. Once that weight is reached, the ton price goes into effect.
Foote ended the presentation by asking residents to download the app found on the Wyoming Waste website in order to be notified of holiday pickups, route changes, and delays as well as to get education on recycling, and to see the calendar for recycling and green waste pickups.
