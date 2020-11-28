GREEN RIVER — A woman passed away following an early morning house fire in Green River.
Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann said the house was fully engulfed when fire fighters arrived at 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a press release. He says a man and three children were able to get out of the home. However, by the time firefighters got the woman out she had passed away.
The woman’s name has not been released by the County Coroner.
Erdmann says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the home is a total loss. The home is located at 1610 Idaho Street.
