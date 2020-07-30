GREEN RIVER — The final Green River project using funds from the 2012 6th penny tax initiative, Knotty Pine Street improvements, is expected to be completed by the end of September or early October.
The $1.23 million project began in the spring of 2020 spring, and the upper end of the project that ties into Easy Street is 90 percent complete, according to a press release. A final asphalt overlay is the only thing left to do. The lower end of the street that ties into Riverview Drive is currently under a major reconstruction that includes a new storm drain system and replacement of water valves.
DeBernardi Construction from Rock Springs is the general contractor, and Longhorn Construction from Green River is the subcontractor.
In 2012, voters approved a 6th penny sales tax, and Green River allocated $14 million for street projects. With the completion of Knotty Pine, the City of Green River will have completed $12.3 million in projects including: East Teton from Astle to Monroe; Locust Street; Apache; Wind River; North 4th East; Hitching Post from Monroe to Crossbow; East Railroad Avenue; North 5th East; and Evans. The project list included the massive reconstruction of Second South.
The City still has $3 million left from the last 6th penny initiative. The balance from construction savings will be used on improving other streets in Green River through the next fiscal year. The current 6th penny ballot initiative was delayed and will be revisited in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.