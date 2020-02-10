GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department responded to a report of an unattended death Friday afternoon.
Upon arrival, law enforcement assisted emergency medical services and Sweetwater County Coroner Dale Majhanovich. Officers completed a report of the incident. The case is under investigation and has been turned over to GRPD Detectives.
Also on Friday, GRPD officers met with a person who reported that an unknown individual in a vehicle attempted to get them to accept a ride. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle in question. Officers setup an extra patrol in the area and completed a report of the incident.
