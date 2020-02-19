GREEN RIVER — After responding to a call, the Green River Police Department issued an alert about a texting scam involving graphic images and threats.
GRPD officers responded to a report of threats/harassment on Feb. 15. They met with a person who had received several text messages from an unknown number: (951) 307-2519. The text message included several graphic images of dismembered bodies along with personal information about the reporting party and their family.
The Department of Homeland Security advised GRPD detectives that this is a scam. The scammers send graphic images and make threats that are usually followed by a request for money. Similar scams have been reported throughout the United States.
Officials said people who receive such a text should contact law enforcement. They are also advised to not respond to the message and not give out or verify personal information.
