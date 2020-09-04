GREEN RIVER – Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night on Shoshone Avenue in Green River. The Green River Police Department said a woman suffered a seizure while driving a pickup truck pulling a small trailer, causing her to lose control of the truck.
She was headed eastbound on Shoshone toward Truman Elementary School, and her truck hit a parked car, which was pushed into a second vehicle, according to a press release. The truck continued east, jumped the curb and smashed into the Truman playground chain-link fence, hit a light pole, and continued through a second fence before being stopped by the northwest corner of the school building.
The Green River Fire Department and emergency medical services responded, and two people were treated at the scene. Rocky Mountain Power crews stabilized the power lines. Minor damage to the school, such as the chain-link fence will have to be repaired, according to the release.
Police say the case is still under investigation. The names of the people involved were not released.
